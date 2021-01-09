HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $9,611.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000760 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, C-Patex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

