Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

HTHT stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average is $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 1.78. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

