Hubii Network Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hubii Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hubii Network has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and $9,812.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00283477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.60 or 0.03414438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network (CRYPTO:HBT) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.com . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

