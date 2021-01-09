Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 107.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

HBM stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.59.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

