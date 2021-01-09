Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $456.55.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $436.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.96. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

