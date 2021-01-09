Humaniq Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $44,597.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00044085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,541.86 or 0.03808470 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00292750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

HMQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

