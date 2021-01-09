Humanscape (HUM) Price Hits $0.0080

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $360,918.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00106448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.00707568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DigiFinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.