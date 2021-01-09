Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Tops $198.88 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $198.88 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $41,345.06 or 1.01364067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00218545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00052496 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.