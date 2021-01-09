HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $308.91 million and approximately $129.32 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.71 or 0.03476621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 308,507,224 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

