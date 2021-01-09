Hush (HUSH) Market Cap Tops $517,928.72

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 41.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded up 48.8% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $517,928.72 and $23,647.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.56 or 0.00187853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00030884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00038439 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

