Hxro Market Capitalization Achieves $33.98 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Hxro token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bittrex. Hxro has a market cap of $33.98 million and $184,893.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00106157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 68.8% against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00717776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00219275 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052380 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,141,316 tokens. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro

Buying and Selling Hxro

Hxro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.