HYCON Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. HYCON has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $614,803.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00064808 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,016,614,065 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,639,543 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

