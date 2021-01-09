Hydro Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, BitMart and DEx.top. Hydro has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $21,474.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00283394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.94 or 0.03428536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hydro is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, BitForex, CoinEx, Upbit, DEx.top, IDAX, Fatbtc, Bittrex, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

