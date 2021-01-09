Hyper Speed Network Price Down 31.2% Over Last 7 Days (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX. Hyper Speed Network has a total market cap of $43,464.87 and $169.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00106195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 70.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.57 or 0.00721485 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00220347 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00052452 BTC.

