HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, EXX, Bithumb and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00218545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00052496 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,970,693 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, EXX, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z, Huobi, ZB.COM, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Binance, Allcoin, Cryptopia and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

