HyperExchange Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,809.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. HyperExchange has a market cap of $474,640.18 and $1,809.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00023164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00104827 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.46 or 0.00566425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00050887 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

