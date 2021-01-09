Hyperion (HYN) One Day Volume Hits $9,900.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bibox. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $9,900.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00022989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.50 or 0.00583142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050866 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 8,638,835,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,444,648 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

