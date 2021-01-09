I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $3,288.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.00249096 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00031918 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001663 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.59 or 0.01083348 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,622,332 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars.

