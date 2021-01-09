ICON Achieves Market Cap of $387.28 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. ICON has a total market cap of $387.28 million and $68.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 45.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,040,492 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

