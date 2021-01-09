Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Price Reaches $3.01 on Top Exchanges

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00007402 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $154.51 million and $220,019.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.00576503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

