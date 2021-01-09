IDEX Price Tops $0.0452 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $25.49 million and $3.66 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00107922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 59.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.63 or 0.00680213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00219171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052506 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 tokens. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

