Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 43.7% This Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Idle token can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00008074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a market cap of $2.71 million and $199,566.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00107891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.53 or 0.00690111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052292 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,595 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

