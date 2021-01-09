IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.72

IDOX plc (IDOX.L) (LON:IDOX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.72 and traded as high as $51.40. IDOX plc (IDOX.L) shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 212,343 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDOX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price objective on shares of IDOX plc (IDOX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of £226.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.72.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

