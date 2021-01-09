iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Trading 4.9% Higher

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares were up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 824,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 361,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

iFresh Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

