IG Gold (IGG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,716.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. IG Gold has a market cap of $2.33 million and $4,716.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, ABCC, TRX Market and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000813 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00023662 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00043253 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00107817 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.45 or 0.00697535 BTC.
- Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004945 BTC.
About IG Gold
IG Gold Token Trading
IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
