IG Gold (IGG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,716.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. IG Gold has a market cap of $2.33 million and $4,716.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, ABCC, TRX Market and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, LATOKEN, ABCC and TRX Market. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

