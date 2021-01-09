Ignis Hits Market Cap of $25.07 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. Ignis has a total market cap of $25.07 million and $805,973.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, HitBTC and Coinbit. During the last week, Ignis has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00108014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.00690188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00219513 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinbit and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

