Ignition (IC) Achieves Market Cap of $236,312.87

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 157.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 268.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $236,312.87 and $519.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,386,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,372,929 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

