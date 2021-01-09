Ignition Market Capitalization Tops $315,194.51 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 180.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $315,194.51 and $1,034.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 337.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,743.35 or 1.00092271 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,386,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,373,157 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ignition

Ignition can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

