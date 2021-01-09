ImageCoin Achieves Market Cap of $124,785.99 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 71% against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $124,785.99 and approximately $32,328.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000163 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,747,616 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

