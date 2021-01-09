Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

IMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immatics in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,968,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,631,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31. Immatics has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Immatics will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

