Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) Shares Down 0.1%

Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.07 and last traded at $26.16. Approximately 697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SDGA) by 247.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 36.80% of Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Shares Sustainable Development Goals Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.