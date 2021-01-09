Incent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,246.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $4,246.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 147.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00108990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 63.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00720760 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00220133 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00055207 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,532 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.