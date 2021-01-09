indaHash (IDH) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. One indaHash token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. indaHash has a total market capitalization of $679,261.05 and approximately $38.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, indaHash has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

indaHash Profile

indaHash (CRYPTO:IDH) is a token. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire indaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

