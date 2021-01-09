Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.95

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.95 and traded as high as $42.98. Independence shares last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 4,807 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $617.73 million, a P/E ratio of 150.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Independence by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Independence by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Independence by 56.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

