Infinitecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $755,468.09 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 61.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $755,468.09 and $2,931.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and QBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

