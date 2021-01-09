Infinitus Token (INF) Market Capitalization Tops $784,115.16

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Infinitus Token has a market capitalization of $784,115.16 and $177,677.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Infinitus Token has traded 66% higher against the US dollar. One Infinitus Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitus Token Profile

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,585,240 tokens. Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io . Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Infinitus Token is medium.com/infinitustoken

Buying and Selling Infinitus Token

Infinitus Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and Bitkub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitus Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitus Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

