InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.87

InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) (LON:INFA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and traded as high as $48.50. InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) shares last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 113,824 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.71.

InfraStrata plc (INFA.L) Company Profile (LON:INFA)

InfraStrata plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gas storage company. It engages in the energy infrastructure development and operation of gas storage project at Islandmagee in County Antrim in Northern Ireland. The company was formerly known as Portland Gas plc and changed its name to InfraStrata plc in December 2009.

