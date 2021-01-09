Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) Shares Up 1%

Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:JOYY) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.14. 4,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.32.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infusive Compounding Global Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.