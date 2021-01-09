ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ING. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

