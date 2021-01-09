Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $79.49

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.49 and traded as high as $81.73. Ingredion shares last traded at $80.42, with a volume of 341,395 shares.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $1,097,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 73.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 15.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

