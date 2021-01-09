Ink Protocol Hits Market Cap of $449,624.08 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $449,624.08 and approximately $4,466.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 69.8% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00277777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.34 or 0.02842613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012067 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.