Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.09. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 2,821,188 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 139.37% and a negative net margin of 516.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inpixon by 3,929,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,295 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a 3rd-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

