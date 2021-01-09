Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Director Sells 73,507 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Douglas John Penrose sold 73,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.66, for a total value of C$1,298,133.62. Following the sale, the director now owns -41,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($733,013.62).

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) stock traded down C$1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,815. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.85.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

