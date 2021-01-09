Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40.

MAG traded down C$1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.59. 692,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,727. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -129.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 231.37, a current ratio of 232.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MAG Silver Corp. has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$29.24.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.34.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

