Insight Protocol (INX) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $397,853.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.46 or 0.02838966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012081 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

