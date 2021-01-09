Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 3.4% This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.48 million and $346,107.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Insight Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00043887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.26 or 0.04599375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00306281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Insight Protocol Profile

Insight Protocol (INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

