Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22,507.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 94.2% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $22,507.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00043778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.75 or 0.04256651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.00294711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

