Insolar Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last Week (XNS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. Insolar has a total market cap of $382,042.98 and $140,220.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmax, Kucoin and and Hitbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

