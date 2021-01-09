Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $198,455.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,702.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,260 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Insperity by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Insperity by 1,183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NSP opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

