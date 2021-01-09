Insula (ISLA) Achieves Market Cap of $149,611.71

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Insula has traded up 67.3% against the U.S. dollar. Insula has a total market capitalization of $149,611.71 and approximately $12,767.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042602 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001415 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002866 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

ISLA is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,349 tokens. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

Insula can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

